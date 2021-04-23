STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP leader Dhulipalla Narendra arrested by ACB over irregularities in Sangam Dairy

Around 100 police personnel were deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incidents.

Published: 23rd April 2021 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TDP senior leader Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar was arrested by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths at his residence in Chitalapudi village of Ponnur mandal, Guntur district on Friday.

At around 6:30 a.m ACB sleuths came to the house of Narendra Kumar amid tight security. Around 100 police personnel were deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incidents.

ACB sleuths arrested Narendra on charges of irregularities in Sangam Milk Producers Company Limited  -- Sangam Dairy.

Cases were registered against him under sections 13(1)(c)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Sec 408,409,418,420,465, 471,120-B r/w 34 IPC.

Narendra is also chairman of Guntur District Milk Producers Cooperative Union Limited and Guntur District Milk Producers Mutually Aided Cooperative Union Limited.  

After his arrest, a notice was given to Narendra's wife Jyothirmai.

He was shifted to the ACB office in Gollapudi.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders condemned the arrest of Narendra and claimed he was not given prior notice of his arrest.

TAGS
Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar ACB Sangam dairy
