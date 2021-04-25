11,000 Covid cases for 2nd day in row

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the second consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh reported over 11,000 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday. The number of active cases shot past 81,000 even as the overall caseload rose to 10.20 lakh. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the new cases emerged from over 50,000 samples tested between Friday and Saturday 9 am. The single-day spike in cases in four districts was over 1,000, with the highest of 1,641 in Srikakulam. West Godavari reported the lowest of 292 new infections, and has the lowest active cases (1,242).

A liquid oxygen tank being refilled, at Sri Padmavathi Medical College, SVIMS in Tirupati on Saturday | Madhav K

With 1,581 cases in 24 hours, Guntur’s cumulative cases went past 94,000; Nellore now has reported over 73,000 infections in total, and Prakasam 68,000. Barring Anantapur, where there was a slight fall in the new infections, all other districts recorded more cases on Saturday than Friday. Recoveries in the 24-hours stood at 4,421 taking the total number of cured patients to 9.31 lakh. Due to the rapid spike in caseload, Chittoor and Srikakulam both have more than 10,000 active cases now.

Except Kadapa, the remaining districts reported at least one death with 37 deaths in the 24 hours span. The deaths arising out of Covid-19 infections has now reached 7,616 with the highest of 944 in Chittoor and the lowest of 247 in Vizianagaram.

East Godavari and Nellore accounted for six new fatalities each, Anantapur and Chittoor four each, Srikakulam and West Godavarai three each, Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool, Vizag and Vizianagaram two each and one in Prakasam.