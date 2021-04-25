APPCB issues closure order to Zuari Cements in Kadapa

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) on Friday issued closure orders to Zuari Cements Limited, located at Krishna Nagar in Yerraguntla mandal, Kadapa district. The closure orders were issued to the company for failing to abide by the environmental conditions prescribed by the APPCB.

Further, APPCB environmental engineer asked the APSPDCL superintending engineer (operations) to disconnect power connectivity to the cement company. The action was taken following complaints filed by villagers of Valasapalle and Tummalapalle near the cement company, accusing the company of flouting environmental norms. When contacted, company’s HR incharge Ashish Reddy said he was not in Kadapa and that he would hold a press conference on Monday.