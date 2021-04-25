‘JNTU swiftly adapted to deal with new challenges’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Anantapur Biswabhusan Harichandan has said Covid-19 pandemic resulted in an universal shift to virtual learning that proved disruptive for teachers, students, and all other stakeholders.

Virtually participating in the 11th convocation ceremony of the university from Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, the governor said the institute responded quickly to the challenges, adapted to the changes and successfully conducted all examinations online as per the schedule.

He said JNTU-Anantapur has been taking steps to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that introduced multi-disciplinary nature of education, globalisation, and collaborations. Stating that India has proved its excellence with development and manufacturing of an indigenous Covid-19 vaccine to face the challenges posed by the pandemic, Biswabhusan was of the view that Andhra Pradesh’s progress has been in the right direction.

He said the university can boast of illustrious alumni who made their mark, including Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh, and former UPSC member Prof. Y. Venkata Rami Reddy, He congratulated the students who received medals for best academic performances, and those who received their degrees during the ceremony. The governor said the passouts have a great role to play in the task of nation building, and advised the youngsters to help the downtrodden and the needy in whatever profession they choose.