STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Postpone or cancel exams: Lokesh 

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, Lokesh demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister on the issue.

Published: 25th April 2021 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Criticising the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for ‘not cancelling or postponing’ the class 10 and Intermediate examinations, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has pointed out that the implementation of Covid preventive measures will be difficult in the examination centres. 

“Not even six students can be accommodated in each room if 6 ft distance has to be maintained. There is no enough infrastructure to meet this demand if the examinations were to be held for lakhs of students and the examination centres may turn into super spreaders of Covid,” he said and hinted at taking a legal battle on the issue if the government continues its ‘adamant’ attitude. 

Blaming the government for ignoring the appeals made by thousands of students and their parents with regard to cancellation/postponement of exams, Lokesh said that after he had written a letter to the government, it seems Jagan has taken an even more stubborn attitude, disregarding the safety of the students. This is why this Chief Minister is  called ‘murkhapu Reddy’ (headstrong CM), who is concerned only about his comfort and safety, not of the people, he alleged.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, Lokesh demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister on the issue. In the ‘digital town hall’ held by the TDP, many students demanded cancellation or postponed of exams. Some said that infections have already spread during the practical examinations. Not just the students, the infections will spread to their parents, teachers, auto and bus drivers, he said. The TDP will hold another ‘digital town hall’ on Sunday to elicit the opinion of the students and parents. Over 1.5 lakh people have supported  the TDP campaign for cancelling the examinations, he claimed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp