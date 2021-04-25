Postpone or cancel exams: Lokesh 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Criticising the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for ‘not cancelling or postponing’ the class 10 and Intermediate examinations, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has pointed out that the implementation of Covid preventive measures will be difficult in the examination centres.

“Not even six students can be accommodated in each room if 6 ft distance has to be maintained. There is no enough infrastructure to meet this demand if the examinations were to be held for lakhs of students and the examination centres may turn into super spreaders of Covid,” he said and hinted at taking a legal battle on the issue if the government continues its ‘adamant’ attitude.

Blaming the government for ignoring the appeals made by thousands of students and their parents with regard to cancellation/postponement of exams, Lokesh said that after he had written a letter to the government, it seems Jagan has taken an even more stubborn attitude, disregarding the safety of the students. This is why this Chief Minister is called ‘murkhapu Reddy’ (headstrong CM), who is concerned only about his comfort and safety, not of the people, he alleged.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, Lokesh demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister on the issue. In the ‘digital town hall’ held by the TDP, many students demanded cancellation or postponed of exams. Some said that infections have already spread during the practical examinations. Not just the students, the infections will spread to their parents, teachers, auto and bus drivers, he said. The TDP will hold another ‘digital town hall’ on Sunday to elicit the opinion of the students and parents. Over 1.5 lakh people have supported the TDP campaign for cancelling the examinations, he claimed.