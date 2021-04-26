STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Going to Tamil Nadu? Avail e-pass; border villagers worry over curbs 

People from these areas buy essentials and vegetables from Tamil Nadu, and bring them to Chittoor for trading.

E-pass

Traffic police checking the e-pass in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE/CHITTOOR: Henceforth, people travelling to Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh must obtain an e-pass from the government of the neighbouring state. As the TN government has issued a GO, bringing back some restrictions for inter-state travellers, RTC regional manager (Nellore) PV Seshaiah has urged the passengers to register themselves on https://eregister.tnega.org before leaving for Tamil Nadu. 

“The Tamil Nadu government has made e-passes mandatory for those entering the state from Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Those applying for e-passes from the website will receive a confirmation message on their phones that will allow them to enter Tamil Nadu,” said Seshaiah. 

How the new GO will affect people living in border villages of Tada and Sullurpeta in Nellore, as a significant population is from Tamil Nadu, is yet to be seen. Traders and farmers in border mandals such as Palamaner, V Kota and Brahmasamudram frequently visit the Koyambedu market in Chennai and those from Mukalacheruvu, Nagari, Madanapalle, BN Kandriga, Varadaiahpalem, Nagalapuram and Satyavedu visit various parts of TN  in state-run buses. 

People from these areas buy essentials and vegetables from Tamil Nadu, and bring them to Chittoor for trading. The Cuddalore highway, which passes through Chittoor and Vellore, is considered vital as people who need medical emergency are rushed Christian Medical College in Vellore. The Gudiyattam and Vellore roads are also frequently used by the rural residents on both sides of the border.

