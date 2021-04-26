STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister raps official for not supplying Remidisivir injections

Nani assured funds to provide fans, beds, oxygen cylinders and medical staff to the hospital to be set up in the function hall.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Sunday lost his temper with officials of Machilipatnam Central Medicine Stores for not supplying adequate Remedisivir injections to the hospitals even there were enough stocks in the store.

Following complaints that Remedisivir is not supplied to the district hospital at Machilipatnam, Nani along with other officials visited the central store. On enquiring with store in-charge Malathi, he was told that there are 2,000 units available in the store.

Expressing anguish as to why the same was not supplied to hospitals, Nani asked Malathi whether they were selling the injections in the black market. The in-charge told the minister that they need the authorisation of the DCHS to send the injections to hospitals. Pulling up the officials for their negligence, Nani shifted 498 injections to the district hospital. 

Meanwhile, the minister said that a 25-bed Covid-19 ward would be set up at the function hall belonging to the police department exclusively to treat police personnel infected with the virus. Nani assured funds to provide fans, beds, oxygen cylinders and medical staff to the hospital to be set up in the function hall.The minister also announced that 50-bed Covid-19 Care Centre would be set up at the Noble College in Machilipatnam.

