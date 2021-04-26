Palla’s under-construction building demolished for violations

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Yet another building of a TDP leader has come under the scanner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) town planning department. Mild tension prevailed at Old Gajuwaka in the wee hours of Sunday when GVMC town planning squad started demolishing an under construction building of TDP Visakhapatnam parliament constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao. GVMC officials claimed that there were violations whereas Srinivasa Rao took objection to the demolition without giving prior notice.

Speaking to TNIE, GVMC sources said as there was deviation of more than 50 per cent from the plan, the building on encroached land was being demolished. Plan approval was given for 221.45 sq m per floor, but construction was taken up on 369.86 sq m on the ground floor. Thus, there is a deviation of 148.41 sqm per floor, they said. Approval was given for the cellar, ground plus four floors and presently construction of the cellar, ground and first floor was going on, they said.

The TDP leader, however, said it was yet another vindictive action of the YSRC government. Incidentally, all demolitions of buildings belonging to TDP leaders were held on Sundays. Srinivasa Rao said he started construction of the building after obtaining plan approval from the GVMC. He said he ensured setback provisions as per the existing 200 ft road. However, the GVMC officials were now insisting on setback provisions as per the proposed road, for which even land alienation was not done. This was nothing but vindictive attitude against political opponents, he said and alleged that he was targeted for refusing to join the YSRC. He said he will wage a legal battle for not serving a notice to him before the demolition.

He said town planning officials arrived at the construction site at 3.30 am when curfew was in force till 5 am. It may be recalled that lands and buildings of several TDP leaders faced action by the GVMC demolition squads. Action against them began with demolition of building of former MLA Peela Govind in Dabagardens, followed by buildings of former mayor Sabbam Hari, shops of TDP sympathisers at AU engineering college road, demolition of main gate and compound wall of GITAM and GoKarting structure of the then TDP leader Kasi Viswanadh on beach road. Kasi Viswanath later joined the YSRC. Former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao got a stay from the high court when the GVMC served notices on his office in Bheemili.