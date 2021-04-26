STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rising COVID-19 cases: Andhra orders closure of gyms, swimming pools, sports complexes

The state has 95,131 active casesas of Monday morning and 7,736 casualties.

Published: 26th April 2021 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: In view of surging COVID-19 cases, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday ordered temporary closure of sports complexes, gyms, swimming pools and spas in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Anil Kumar Singhal, principal secretary (medical and health) said all public transport vehicles and movie theatres should operate with only 50 per cent capacity and any gathering should not exceed 50 people.

Even those 50 people should adhere to COVID-19 norms like wearing masks and maintaining physical distance, the official said.

All offices including government ones should ensure that there is five feet distance between any two employees.

Singhal said the government will conduct an audit on medical oxygen consumption in the state so that wastage is contained.

He said there will be a state level task force for overseeing hospitals treating COPVID-19 patients.

The state reported 9,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 10,43,441, while 51 fatalities pushed the toll to 7,736, the state government said on Monday.

The total recoveries stood at 9,40,574 with as many as 4,431 people recovering from the disease, an official bulletin said giving details during the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

The state has 95,131 active cases and over 74,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

Chittoor and Nellore topped the toll chart with six casualties each followed by Kurnool and Vizianagaram five each.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna on Monday said as much as 30 per cent of medical oxygen is being wasted in hospitals.

"The State government received information that oxygen is being wasted. It has come to the notice of the government that nearly 30 per cent of the oxygen is being wasted in the state. Only those who need Oxygen should only be given (in hospitals)," he said.

"The State needs 390 tonnes of oxygen per day but we are getting only 360 tonnes (from all sources). We are requesting the Centre also to enhance the supply."

He further said the supply of Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug to treat COVID-19 severe cases, is being monitored by the state government in order to curtail black-marketing.

