Two COVID-19 patients die due to glitches in oxygen supply in Andhra Pradesh hospital

An official said the technical issue with regards to the Oxygen High Flow is expected to be resolved by Monday afternoon.

Published: 26th April 2021 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen Cylinders

Oxygen Cylinders (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VIZIANAGARAM: Two COVID-19 patients who are on ventilators with high flow oxygen died due to technical issues in supplying the life saving gas during wee hours of Monday in Government Hospital in Vizianagaram, official said.

According to Ramana Kumari, District Medical and Health Officer, out of the 97 patients in the hospital who are on oxygen supply, 12 are on "High Flow Oxygen" due to their condition.

"There was technical disturbance in the High Flow Oxygen at 2 to 3 AM due to which there were two deaths. Rest of the patients have been shifted to other hospitals," the official told P T I.

She further said the technical issue with regards to the Oxygen High Flow is expected to be resolved by Monday afternoon.

Vizianagaram has 3,832 active cases as of April 25.

