Active cases set to cross 1L-mark; 51 new fatalities

9,881 infections emerge from over 74,000 tests performed in a day; 4,431 recoveries

Published: 27th April 2021 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh reported 9,881 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the infection count to 10,43,441, while 51 fatalities pushed the toll to 7,736, the state government said on Monday. The fresh surge in cases was significantly lower than Sunday’s, by 2,753.According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the new cases were reported from over 74,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am, 12,000 more than those tested a day before. 

Chittoor, Anantapur, Kurnool and Srikakulam, where the infection growth was more than 1,000 on Sunday, reported less than 950 new cases each. Meanwhile, East Godavari, Kadapa, Nellore and Prakasam reported more fresh infections. After over 1.60 crore sample tests, the overall infections have now gone past 10.43 lakh at a positivity rate of 6.49 per cent.  

The cumulative cases in Guntur district went past 96,000 while Krishna’s tally crossed 59,000. Similarly, Kurnool surpassed 73,000, Nellore 75,000, Srikakulam 62,000, Visakhapatnam 74,000, and Vizianagaram 47,000 total Covid-19 cases. The recoveries grew by 4,431 lakh and stood at 9.40 lakh, leaving 95,131 active cases. Chittoor and Srikakulam have over 12,000 active cases each. 

With every district reporting fatalities, the toll rose to 7,736. Kurnool and Vizianagaram districts reported five deaths each; Anantapur, East Godavari, West Godavari and Guntur four each; Kadapa, Krishna, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam three each; and Prakasam two.

Positivity rate at 6.49%
After over 1.60 crore sample tests, the overall Covid-19 infections have now gone past 10.43 lakh at a positivity rate of 6.49 per cent.

