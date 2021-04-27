All Andhra villages to get high speed internet by 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to provide uninterrupted and unlimited high band internet network to all villages and asked them to complete the task by March, 2023.Prepare an action plan to provide internet connection to 31 lakh houses in YSR Jagananna colonies that are being newly constructed, he said and asked them to lay underground cables in 108 cyclone-affected villages.

He suggested the officials to increase the internet capacity to 20 GB, if necessary, to provide internet facility with unlimited capacity in villages so that it will be easy for people to work from home. Chairing a meeting at his camp office in Tadepalli, near here on Monday, the Chief Minister reviewed the scheme to provide internet connections to villages and distribution of laptops as an option under the Amma Vodi scheme.

Digital libraries should be set up in all villages and the construction should be done as per the schedule, he said, adding that the required number of computers should be ready by the time of completing the construction of digital libraries. He also asked them to arrange newspaper stands in village libraries and arrange six computers in each library.

The Chief Minister said laptops should be distributed to those who opted on the day of implementation of Amma Vodi scheme, January 9. The government has given the option to the students of class 9-12. Guarantee card, warranty card and other certifications should be provided to students along with laptops. If any laptop is given in the Village Secretariat for repair, it should be sent to the service centre and get it repaired within a week. The laptop service centre should be available in every revenue division, the Chief Minister said.

Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth said cable works related to internet connections are already underway and will be completed by March 2023. He said 14,671 km of aerial cable has been laid in 3,642 villages of 307 mandals. Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar said digital libraries are being constructed with an area of 690 square feet.

The construction cost of each library is estimated at Rs 16 lakh and 20 seats are being set up in each library. School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar said options are being collected from students for the Amma Vodi and laptops are being procured in two models. High-end version laptops will be provided to engineering students.