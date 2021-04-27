STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh minister Botcha Satyanarayana slams Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh for remarks 

The minister said that the state government has laid special focus on availability of beds, oxygen and medicines and taking measures to ensure 50,000 beds available across the state.

Published: 27th April 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the state government has been taking stringent measures to contain COVID-19, Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Monday accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh of creating tension and confusion among the public for their political interests.

The minister said that the state government has laid special focus on availability of beds, oxygen and medicines and taking measures to ensure 50,000 beds available across the state. The government has set up 104 call centre and is providing beds to the required patients within two hours. A state command control centre has been set up and higher officials are monitoring the situation.

He said officials became alert on the oxygen supply issue in the Vizianagaram hospital and saved lives with great effort and slammed Naidu for not praising the doctors and criticising the government over the issue. He said the government would welcome any reasonable suggestions from the Opposition and flayed Naidu for not giving even one.

The minister came down heavily on Lokesh for demanding cancellation or postponement of Class 10 and Intermediate exams and said the state government has taken the decision for the future of the students. "How can the students compete in national level institutions without writing the board exams?" he questioned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Botcha Satyanarayana N Chandrababu Naidu Nara Lokesh TDP ANdhra Pradesh beds Andhra COVID situation COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp