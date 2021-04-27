Andhra Pradesh minister Botcha Satyanarayana slams Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh for remarks 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the state government has been taking stringent measures to contain COVID-19, Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Monday accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh of creating tension and confusion among the public for their political interests.

The minister said that the state government has laid special focus on availability of beds, oxygen and medicines and taking measures to ensure 50,000 beds available across the state. The government has set up 104 call centre and is providing beds to the required patients within two hours. A state command control centre has been set up and higher officials are monitoring the situation.

He said officials became alert on the oxygen supply issue in the Vizianagaram hospital and saved lives with great effort and slammed Naidu for not praising the doctors and criticising the government over the issue. He said the government would welcome any reasonable suggestions from the Opposition and flayed Naidu for not giving even one.

The minister came down heavily on Lokesh for demanding cancellation or postponement of Class 10 and Intermediate exams and said the state government has taken the decision for the future of the students. "How can the students compete in national level institutions without writing the board exams?" he questioned.