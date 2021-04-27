STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre’s deal with vax makers may delay AP plan 

 The state government’s plan to vaccinate all people in the 18-45 age group from May 1 may not come to fruition, owing to technical issues.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The state government’s plan to vaccinate all people in the 18-45 age group from May 1 may not come to fruition, owing to technical issues. In order to inoculate 2.04 lakh people in the said age group for free, the state government on Saturday wrote to three companies to place orders for 4.08 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

“We are in touch with the companies, and they are looking into when they can be free from the contract with the Centre for the supply of vaccines.  As per the Centre’s orders, the manufacturers are free to supply 50 per cent of their production to states, and the rest 50 per cent must go to the Centre.  Their agreement with the Centre to supply the required vaccine for people above 45 years is yet to lapse,” Anil Kumar Singhal, principal secretary (health) explained.

In other words, until the nation-wide efforts to inoculate people above 45 years old are completed, Andhra Pradesh, even other states, may have to wait. On the cost likely to be incurred from the mammoth orders placed with the vaccine manufacturers, Singhal said at an estimated rate of `400 per dose, the total cost would come to Rs 1,600 crore.

“Orders would only be finalised after the negotiations with the companies are concluded. The focus of the negotiations is speed of vaccine delivery, cost and scheduled production. Till then protocols issued by the Centre for vaccination will be followed,”  the official addedChief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday spoke to Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Yella over phone to request more vaccines. 

On Saturday, Principal Secretary (Covid Management and Vaccination) Muddada Ravichandra wrote to Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Dr Reddy’s, and placed orders for the vaccines. During Tika Utsav, by administering over six lakh doses of vaccine, the state had proved its capability to successfully inoculate a large number of people.

