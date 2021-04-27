Woman’s body shifted on bike in S’kulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A man was forced to shift his mother’s body on a bike with the help of a family member to their hamlet, which is 18 km away from Palasa, on Monday due to reluctance of ambulance and auto drivers to shift it amid spurt in Covid-19 cases in the district.

The body of a woman being shifted on a bike in Srikakulam district on Monday | Express

G Chenchu (50) of Killoyi tribal hamlet in Mandasa fell ill. Her son Narendra and son-in-law Ramesh took her to Neelamani Durga Hospital in Palasa, where she was referred to a diagnostic centre for a CT scan.

She underwent a scan at Sri Krishna Diagnostic Centre. She breathed her last even as the scan report was awaited. Later, Dr Mohan Babu, going by the scan report, said she had symptoms of Covid. When no one came forward, the duo shifted the body to their hamlet on a bike. VRO Tulasi Das said the last rites of the woman were performed in the evening as per Covid-19 protocol.