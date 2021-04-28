STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

AKNU offers free online counselling to depressed 

Releasing a brochure of the free online counselling service here on Tuesday, AKNU Vice-Chancellor Mokka Jagannadha Rao said it will be available 24x7 for the people of the twin Godavari districts.

Published: 28th April 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Reach out, show concern: Instead of asking questions like: ‘Are you depressed?’ or ‘Do you feel lonely?' which may make the co-worker withdraw more, try asking ‘Do you want to talk?’ ‘Can I help you w

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Coming to the rescue of those who are in need of counselling to deal with mental health issues arising out of the second wave of Covid-19, Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) has launched a free online psychological counselling service for the people of East and West Godavari districts.

Releasing a brochure of the free online counselling service here on Tuesday, AKNU Vice-Chancellor Mokka Jagannadha Rao said it will be available 24x7 for the people of the twin Godavari districts. “As the State is grappling with the second wave of Covid-19, many people around us are experiencing fear and anxiety. The Department of Psychology has come forward to offer online counselling to the depressed people,’’ he said.  

“People are suffering from mental health issues owing to the second wave of Covid. They are finding it difficult to deal with the  anxiety and uncertainty and feel depressed and vulnerable,’’ Registrar T Ashok said, adding that such people need psychological counselling to overcome their fears and depression. The details of people who contacted them will be kept confidential, he said. 

“The counselling will be provided over phone. The doubts of people related to home isolation and issues of depression and stress triggered by coronavirus will be addressed. Our psychologists will guide patients to stay stress-free,” the Vice-Chancellor said. Those who are in need of counselling can contact psychology experts P Rajasekhar (9985594556), CVS Venkata Ramana (9885277749), CHNK Bhavani (8985726938) and NVVS Narayana (9246287989), he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adikavi Nannaya University Covid-19 AKNU counselling mental health issues
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp