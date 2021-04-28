AKNU offers free online counselling to depressed 

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Coming to the rescue of those who are in need of counselling to deal with mental health issues arising out of the second wave of Covid-19, Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) has launched a free online psychological counselling service for the people of East and West Godavari districts.

Releasing a brochure of the free online counselling service here on Tuesday, AKNU Vice-Chancellor Mokka Jagannadha Rao said it will be available 24x7 for the people of the twin Godavari districts. “As the State is grappling with the second wave of Covid-19, many people around us are experiencing fear and anxiety. The Department of Psychology has come forward to offer online counselling to the depressed people,’’ he said.

“People are suffering from mental health issues owing to the second wave of Covid. They are finding it difficult to deal with the anxiety and uncertainty and feel depressed and vulnerable,’’ Registrar T Ashok said, adding that such people need psychological counselling to overcome their fears and depression. The details of people who contacted them will be kept confidential, he said.

“The counselling will be provided over phone. The doubts of people related to home isolation and issues of depression and stress triggered by coronavirus will be addressed. Our psychologists will guide patients to stay stress-free,” the Vice-Chancellor said. Those who are in need of counselling can contact psychology experts P Rajasekhar (9985594556), CVS Venkata Ramana (9885277749), CHNK Bhavani (8985726938) and NVVS Narayana (9246287989), he added.