Mounting debts worth Rs 70 lakh drive family to suicide in Andhra

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Four members of a family died by suicide reportedly depressed over mounting debts, in Maladar Peta of Nandyal town in the district late Tuesday night.

The incident came to light Wednesday morning when relatives and neighbours grew suspicious as none of the family members ventured out of their house. When they peeped through the window, they found the four laying dead.

According to Nandyal Circle Inspector Obulesu, Chandrasekhar (40), a goldsmith worker in a jewellery shop, borrowed around Rs 70 lakh from friends and other sources to construct a house.

Depressed over unable to repy these loans, he along with his 32-year-old wife, Kalavathi, daughter Anjani (15), a SSC student and Akhila (13), a class VIII student ended their life by consuming pesticide-laced softdrinks.

The dead bodies were shifted to Nandyal Government hospital for an autopsy and a case has been registered for further investigation.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.