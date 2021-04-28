STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mounting debts worth Rs 70 lakh drive family to suicide in Andhra

According to Nandyal Circle Inspector Obulesu, Chandrasekhar (40), a goldsmith worker in a jewellery shop, borrowed around Rs 70 lakh from friends and other sources to construct a house.

Published: 28th April 2021 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

suicide, poisoning

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Four members of a family died by suicide reportedly depressed over mounting debts, in Maladar Peta of Nandyal town in the district late Tuesday night.

The incident came to light Wednesday morning when relatives and neighbours grew suspicious as none of the family members ventured out of their house. When they peeped through the window, they found the four laying dead.

According to Nandyal Circle Inspector Obulesu, Chandrasekhar (40), a goldsmith worker in a jewellery shop, borrowed around Rs 70 lakh from friends and other sources to construct a house.

Depressed over unable to repy these loans, he along with his 32-year-old wife, Kalavathi, daughter Anjani (15), a SSC student and Akhila (13), a class VIII student ended their life by consuming pesticide-laced softdrinks. 

The dead bodies were shifted to Nandyal Government hospital for an autopsy and a case has been registered for further investigation.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh suicide case Andhra Pradesh suicide pact case
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp