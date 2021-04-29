Exams in interest of SSC students: CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that his government will go ahead with the decision to conduct SSC examinations in the best interest of students. Taking a dig at the Opposition for demanding cancellation of SSC exams, Jagan on Wednesday said it is easy to cancel the exams, but the future of students will be at stake by such a decision.

Stating that the Centre did not announce a uniform policy on cancelling exams and left the matter to the States, Jagan said students of AP will be at a disadvantage if they are just passed without appearing for exams. “How can they compete with students of other States, if the exams are cancelled,’’ he questioned.

Speaking on the sidelines of release of Rs 1,048.94 crore for 10,89,302 student beneficiaries for the academic year 2020-21 under the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena Scheme, he said, “It is easy to cancel the exams. But it is a difficult task to conduct the exams strictly adhering to Covid-19 norms. We have chosen the difficult route for the benefit of students.”

Stating that no one would think better for the future of students than himself, Jagan said some States are conducting SSC and Intermediate examinations while some others have cancelled the exams. “If a student gets just a pass certificate, what will be his future in the coming 50 years? How will our students get admission into prestigious colleges,’’ he asked.

Jagan made it clear that the intention behind his decision to hold examinations is good and said Opposition parties are unnecessarily trying to make it an issue out of it.Opposition Leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, however, said the lives of students are paramount and the State government should reconsider its decision to conduct exams.

“Will you guarantee the safety of students?’’ Naidu questioned and asked Jagan to give up his ‘adamant’ attitude on the issue and cancel the exams. If the government wants to hold the exams, it should conduct them once the Covid-19 situation comes under control. “Exams will be of no use when they become a matter of life and death question for students,’’ he said.