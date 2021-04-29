Sarpanch goes to rescue of Covid positive woman shunned by relatives

phanindra papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: True to the idiom ‘Disasters and crises bring out the best in us’, Gandikota Seethayya, sarpanch of Ambapuram village in Krishna district, went to the rescue of an old woman who tested positive for Covid-19.K Vajramma (60) went to a private hospital with the help of her relatives and gave her sample for Covid testing a few days ago as she was suffering from symptoms of corona.

She has no children and lost her husband seven years ago due to a heart ailment. Two days later, she received a phone call from the hospital and the lab technician told her that she tested positive for Covid.

When she informed the matter to her relatives who live in the same locality, none of them turned up to take care of her out of fear of contracting the virus.

Not just her relatives, even auto drivers refused to take her to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada. Having learnt about her plight, Seethayya went to her rescue. Wearing a PPE kit, he drove her to the GGH in Vijayawada in an auto.

“What I did to that woman is nothing. It was my responsibility to take care of my people who blessed me to become the sarpanch of Ambapuram. Moved by her plight, I took her to Vijayawada government hospital. When she called me back requesting to change the hospital, I assisted her and she is doing fine now,” Seethayya told TNIE with a sense of pride and happiness that his act had saved the life of a woman.