Tax collections post growth due to 5% discount scheme in Prakasam district

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: All the eight Urban Local Bodies (UL Bs) in the Prakasam district are getting an overwhelming response thanks to five per cent discount on advance tax payment scheme. Response to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department has recently announced the 5 per cent benefit on advance tax payment scheme for 2021-22 has been very good.

All municipal corporations, Municipalities and Municipal Nagara Panchayats have been collecting House tax dues in two half yearly payments— first half year tax for April to September and the second from October to March. For this year, the State government has announced the 5% discount benefit on advance payment. From April 1 to 26, all eight ULB’s of the district witnessed huge turnout of citizens to pay their house taxes in advance to get the discount. When compared to the last year, overall 16,230 citizens of all eight UL Bs paid their house tax up to April 20 and it is an average 151% higher than the previous year.

OMC stood at the top in the district by collecting Rs 429.78 lakh, but achievement wise, Addanki Nagar Panchayat stood at the first position with 322.80 per cent tax collection. Up to April 26, Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) has collected Rs 429.78 lakh with 99.10% achievement compared to last year. In Chirala Municipality collected house tax worth Rs 193.09 lakh. Similarly, Kandukur received a total tax collections of Rs 39.52 lakh, while Markapur Municipality got Rs 85.73 lakh. Addanki achieved Rs 109.04 lakh, Giddaluru got Rs 57.41 lakh, Kanigiri Nagara Panchayat collected house tax worth Rs 54.52 lakh and Chimakurthy Nagara Pachayat received Rs 43.07 lakh.

“The discount on advance tax payment scheme attracted assessees. More people are coming forward to pay house tax in advance. In Addanki Nagara Panchayat alone, we collected 322.80 per cent tax collection from April 1 to 26 and stood first in the Orakasam district,” Addanki Nagara Panchayat commissioner SK Fajulullah said.