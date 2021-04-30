App to help Intermediate students locate exam centres

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education has developed and launched a new smartphone application to help Intermediate students and their parents locate exam centres during the annual exams set to take place from May 5 to 19. Called IPE Exam Centre Locator App’, it can be downloaded on Android phones from Play Store. It locates and gives directions to exam centres with the help of the centre number. “Even hall ticket numbers can be fed to the app to locate the exam centre.

The app will save time and help students reach the centres before the exams commence,” Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said. Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, he said this year no physical hall tickets will be issued to the students. Instead, the hall tickets for theory examinations will be made available on the BIE official website www.bie.ap.gov.in, from where colleges will download and print the paper slips at 8 pm on Thursday.

“The hall tickets will have QR codes, which contains information of the candidate. There will not be any principal’s signature as the details were confirmed by the principals themselves. Hall tickets will also have Covid guidelines that need to be adhered to,” he added

Further, invigilators in isolation rooms of the examination centres will be provided PPE, and any student found to be even having marginal symptoms of Covid will write the exam in the isolation ward. The minister appealed to the students who tested positive or are in either home isolation or hospital not to attend the exam as special supplementary exams will be held for them later. However, to avail the opportunity they have to submit a medical certificate. The results will be the same as that of regular exams.

On the occasion, the minister requested the parents not to go by claims of a few people and their politically-motivated statements. “The students have worked hard all these months, and not conducting exams will be an injustice to them. Keeping their future in mind, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to conduct the exams taking proper care,” he said and appealed to the parents to cooperate.

According to him, Intermediate exams will be held at 1,452 centres following Covid protocols.