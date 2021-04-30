Clean AP scheme launch on July 8

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will launch CLAP (Clean Andhra Pradesh) Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam programme on July 8, marking the birth anniversary of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. During a review meeting held on Swachha Sankalpam, YSR Jala Kala, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jagananna Palle Velugu and construction of roads in villages at his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday, the Chief Minister said sanitation at rural and urban areas is very important and directed the officials to take steps to keep villages clean and focus on the slums.

Sewage water must be sent to treatment plants and an SOP should be prepared as to how to dispose of solid waste, Jagan said. They were instructed to administer vaccines to sanitary workers in village panchayats and municipalities and provide them additional uniform, gloves, masks and coats. The cleanliness programmes should be conducted with the motto “We shall make our villages clean.”

Jagan said the maintenance of e-vehicles procured for collecting garbage should not become a burden to the government and emphasised that the priority should be given to sanitation, drinking water and street lights in the villages and more funds should be spent on these aspects.

The Municipal Administration department will work along with the Panchayat Raj department for sanitation in villages and towns as a part of the Clean Andhra Pradesh programme. The officials said a 100-days State-wide sanitation drive will start on May 1. The Chief Minister also took stock of the progress of the YSR Jala Kala scheme. As part of the programme, it was decided to dig two lakh borewells and distribute 1.5 lakh pumpsets, benefitting three lakh small and marginal farmers, with a primary objective to stabilise their own lands and add an additional ayacut of `5 lakh acres across the state.

He instructed the officials to prepare an SOP for the implementation of the programme. He said if a date is fixed for sinking a borewell in the land of the farmer who applied for it, it should be done on that date without fail. “When the application is processed and borewell permitted, it means that we have agreed not only to sink the borewell, but also to provide power connectivity within one month, if the borewell yielded water. Pumpset should be installed. Further, those farmers who are sinking borewell on their own should be given pumpsets.

Reviewing the rural drinking water supply, he directed the officials to include Jagananna colonies and give priority in rural drinking water supply schemes. He directed the officials to focus on source, storage and supply of water. “Prepare an action plan as water usage will be more in the summer. Tanks should be cleaned periodically and prepare a protocol for cleaning the tanks,” he said.

Jagan opined that usage of LED street lights save the State Rs 160 crore annually and asked the officials concerned to prepare an action plan for procurement of four lakh more LED street lights. Reviewing the progress of AP Rural Road Connectivity scheme, he said in the last 30 years, only 30,000 km of BT roads were laid and since his government came to power, within a short span, 10,000 km of BT roads have been laid. Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar, Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi and other officials were present.

