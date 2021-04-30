Guntur city accounts for 70% Covid cases in district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 1,760 corona positive cases were reported in the district, of which about 70 per cent were recorded in Guntur city alone on Thursday. From the past two weeks, more than 500 cases are being reported in the city. The Guntur Chamber of Commerce has decided to operate shops, malls etc from 6 am to 3 pm from Thursday. It has issued specific instructions to ensure that Covid-19 norms are followed adhered to by customers and the shop staff. To curb the spread of the virus, the GMC has imposed night curfew from 7 pm from the last week.

As many as 95 micro containment zones have been set up across Guntur where the corona positive cases are reported. On the other hand, with increasing positive cases, the beds arranged at Covid-19 hospitals are proving to be inadquate. With more Covid-19 patients turning up in Guntur from various places for better treatment, the situation has gone out hand. The GMC and medical and health officials are encouraging the corona positive patients with mild symptoms to remain under home quarantine, and monitoring their health condition regularly.

The officials instructed the ANMs and volunteers to deliver the home isolation kits and necessary commodities and medicines to the patients at their doorsteps.Ward secretaries and volunteers are raising awareness through regular announcements to prevent people from going stepping outside home unnecessarily in micro containment zones. Three special teams have been set up for sanitation in the city, including spraying of hypochlorite solution on the streets, bleach powder and regular sanitation.

Mayor Kavati Manohar instructed the corporators of all 57 divisions to inspect the sanitation works in their respective divisions. GMC commissioner Anuradha said that although the number of tests have increased, so have the corona positive cases. We are taking all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus. The people should cooperate with the officials and maintain Covid-19 regulations, she added.