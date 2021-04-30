In a first, Andhra Pradesh government all set to unveil five-year energy efficiency policy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noting that Andhra Pradesh has a significant potential for energy conservation, the state government is set to unveil an energy efficiency policy. The policy is being formulated with sector-specific programmes to achieve energy efficiency targets over the next five years starting this fiscal year, 2021-22.

According to AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) officials, an estimated 25 per cent of the annual consumption of 66,000 million units in the state can be saved. If done, it would translate into monetary savings of Rs 9,600 crore, they said in a statement on Thursday.

As per the department’s estimations, the agriculture sector has the highest energy saving potential of 30 per cent or 5,582 million units (MU), followed by 4,640 MU (27.3 per cent) in the domestic category. While industries’ sector has a potential of saving 3,041 MU (18.4 per cent) annually, lift irrigations, public infrastructure, townships and tourism category could save 2,428 MU.

“A new energy conservation policy is being formulated for the first time in the state for effective implementation of Energy Conservation Act 2001, to use energy efficiently, and avoid wasteful consumption without much investment. The policy aims at achieving energy efficiency targets in various sectors during the period from FY 2021-22 to 2025-26 with substantial reduction of the carbon emissions,” they added. The energy efficiency initiatives taken up so far have helped in conserving about 4,500 MU of energy annually with financial savings of Rs 2,740 crore.

“The policy also emphasises on promotion of use of energy efficiency technologies in agriculture sector, municipal sector, and energy conservation measures in power generation, transmission and distribution sector, which also helps reduce tariff rates. It is also planned to include/incorporate energy conservation subjects in the syllabus at various levels, in schools/polytechnic engineering colleges,” the officials said.

The officials revealed this information on the occasion of the inauguration of APSECM corporate office by energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli at Vidyut Soudha on Thursday.

The secretary said the state shall focus on implementing various energy efficiency measures in both government and private sectors in view of growing demand for energy. Srikant further said that the government issued orders to constitute Energy Conservation cells in all the government departments. Around 90 government entities have so far complied.

Power targets