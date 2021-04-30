STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

In a first, Andhra Pradesh government all set to unveil five-year energy efficiency policy

According to AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) officials, an estimated 25 per cent of the annual consumption of 66,000 million units in the state can be saved.

Published: 30th April 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Noting that Andhra Pradesh has a significant potential for energy conservation, the state government is set to unveil an energy efficiency policy. The policy is being formulated with sector-specific programmes to achieve energy efficiency targets over the next five years starting this fiscal year, 2021-22.

According to AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) officials, an estimated 25 per cent of the annual consumption of 66,000 million units in the state can be saved. If done, it would translate into monetary savings of Rs 9,600 crore, they said in a statement on Thursday.

As per the department’s estimations, the agriculture sector has the highest energy saving potential of 30 per cent or 5,582 million units (MU), followed by 4,640 MU (27.3 per cent) in the domestic category. While industries’ sector has a potential of saving 3,041 MU (18.4 per cent) annually, lift irrigations, public infrastructure, townships and tourism category could save 2,428 MU.

“A new energy conservation policy is being formulated for the first time in the state for effective implementation of Energy Conservation Act 2001, to use energy efficiently, and avoid wasteful consumption without much investment. The policy aims at achieving energy efficiency targets in various sectors during the period from FY 2021-22 to 2025-26 with substantial reduction of the carbon emissions,” they added. The energy efficiency initiatives taken up so far have helped in conserving about 4,500 MU of energy annually with financial savings of Rs 2,740 crore. 

“The policy also emphasises on promotion of use of energy efficiency technologies in agriculture sector, municipal sector, and energy conservation measures in power generation, transmission and distribution sector, which also helps reduce tariff rates. It is also planned to include/incorporate energy conservation subjects in the syllabus at various levels, in schools/polytechnic engineering colleges,” the officials said. 
The officials revealed this  information on the occasion of the inauguration of APSECM corporate office by energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli at Vidyut Soudha on Thursday. 

The secretary said the state shall focus on implementing various energy efficiency measures in both government and private sectors in view of growing demand for energy. Srikant further said that the government issued orders to constitute Energy Conservation cells in all the government departments. Around 90 government entities have so far complied. 

Power targets 

  • 66,000 million units: projected annual savings 
  • Rs 9,600 crore: Monetary savings 
  • 5,582 million units: Projected agriculture sector savings  
  • 4,640 MU: Domestic category savings 
  • 3,041 MU:  Saving in Industry sector
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh energy efficiency policy APSECM
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp