STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Annadata sukhibhava is Swarnandhra Seva Samstha's social service mantra

This is the slogan of social worker Dr G Rambabu who has dedicated his life for uplift of senior citizens, destitutes and women in the twin Godavari districts.

Published: 01st August 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

A staffer serving food to inmates of the old-age home started by Swarnandhra in Rajamahendravaram | Express

By KV Sailendra
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM:  We can do so little alone, but can achieve a lot collectively. This is the slogan of social worker Dr G Rambabu who has dedicated his life for uplift of senior citizens, destitutes and women in the twin Godavari districts.

“Annadata Sukhibhava” is the mantra that is chanted regularly in the Swarnandhra Seva Samstha. People in the organisation can worship as per their beliefs. Swami Vivekanandha and Dr BR Ambedkar are my gurus. I am a follower of these two great personalities,” 53-year-old Rambabu says. 

Rambabu hails from Yandamuru village in Karapa mandal near Kakinada. After his education, he joined the LIC as a clerk. Not satisfied with the job, he quit and started Swarnandhra Seva Samstha in 1998 at Lalacheruvu.  

Dr G Rambabu

Later, he started an old age home, which provides  shelter to 300 people. He also opened a tailoring centre, Volunteer Internship programme, city shelter  home, computer training centre and the wall of happiness programme. 

Rambabu never sought a single rupee for his social service activities, but instead contributed his monthly earnings and even withdrew his PF to invest in the old age home. He took bank loans and spent them on voluntary activities. His family members never discouraged him.    Rambabu told TNIE 7,500 and 5,000 women underwent tailoring and computer training in the centre. “We collect clothes and furniture from people and distribute them to the poor. This programme, which is called the Wall of Happiness, is popular in the West,’’ he says. So safe is the old age home that even police personnel admit single women there for some time. Separated couples get reunited with their family members in Swarnandhra. “There have been several such incidents here,” he says.  

Modernisation and globalisation brought with it many changes. The social fabric has been torn asunder. Several families were scattered across the country and abroad. The fibre of the joint family has nearly crumbled and now people prefer nuclear family set-up. Things have to come to such a pass that many children abandon their parents at the old age home, he says. 

During the first Covid-19 wave, it provided food to migrant workers and destitutes for 300 days. “During the second phase, we did poor feeding for a 100 days. Swarnandhra provided shelter to scores of migrant workers. We also provide breakfast, lunch, snacks, clothes, blankets face masks, sanitisers and a host others,” he said. It also conducted 1,000 eye camps till now.  “The organisation runs donations made by philanthropists,’’ Rambabu says. 

Inspired by him, IAS and IPS officers, officials and businessmen have stopped celebrating birthdays in star hotels, but instead  organise poor feeding.  “Any person irrespective of caste and religion can knock our door. Our kitchen is never closed. Food would be served to hungry persons at all times, day or night,” Rambabu says.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Annadata Sukhibhava
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp