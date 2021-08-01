Cop suspended for going on leave sans notice in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district SP Siddharth Kaushal placed a constable under suspension after he was found to have neglected his duties and created trouble for a woman village revenue officer (VRO) and her mother on Saturday.

After a departmental inquiry, Kaushal took action against constable Ch V Ramakrishna and suspended him from duties with the immediate effect. He was attached to Gampalagudem sand check-post duties and went on leave without giving notice.

The woman VRO filed a complaint against him. She alleged that he misbehaved with her and mother.

“Apart from suspension, a case has been booked against him for misusing power. If the force doesn’t obey rules, how can we gain the people’s trust. If one is found carelessness in duties, suitable action will be taken,” he warned.