STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Donating hair to make wigs for cancer patients

Anil, Nadiya through Instagram page hair_donation_org guide people in donating hair

Published: 01st August 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

On May 1, Nadiya shaved off her head to donate hair to cancer patients | Express

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  Hope becomes a mirage for those diagnosed with cancer and not many have the strength to fight it back. They undergo physical and mental trauma during the course of treatment—chemotherapy and radiation—that downgrade one’s self esteem after they begin losing their body and facial hair. 28-year-old Anil and 21-year-old Nadiya from Tirupati are actively volunteering for hair donations for providing wigs to cancer patients free of cost.

Anil, a software engineer by profession, for the last four years has been involved with various NGOs to create awareness about the vital role of hair donations for cancer patients. He is working with The Cherian Foundation, a Chennai-based children’s cancer NGO, which provides natural hair wigs to children undergoing cancer treatment across the hospitals in India.

When asked what made him volunteer for the job, Anil says, “One of my mother’s relatives developed breast cancer and her breast had to be removed during the course of treatment. In recent years, a lot of women are being diagnosed with cancer and although chemotherapy, radiation and powerful medicines kill the cancer cells, they end up losing their hair.”He says, “As cancer treatment involves huge money, many struggle to afford their hospital bills. Also, it becomes difficult for them to come out of their homes without body and facial hair. By donating our hair, we can provide free hair wigs to the patients, which gives them hope,” Anil says.

Through his Instagram page hair_donation_org, he guides donors interested in hair donation. He collaborated with Naturals Salon in Tirupati and bore the entire cost for hair cuts from the donors.  He has also partnered with Hair Crown, and through this NGO, they provided at home haircuts to those donors who couldn’t come to salons. For at home haircuts, volunteers are available at Tirupati, Nellore, Vijayawada and Kadapa cities where they collect hair from the donors.

Nadiya, a third-year MBBS student at Sri Venkateswara Medical College, donated her hair for the first time in 2018. She donated her hair and sent it to Kerala through Cope with Cancer organisation for the cancer patients.  Three years after regrowing her hair, she once again shaved off her head and donated it to cancer patients. “Children at a tender age undergo chemotherapy and lose their hair not knowing what is happening to them. It is sad to see them l ike that. So I donated my hair to them,” Nadiya says. Anil and Nadiya have collected hair from more than 200 donors and sent it to the NGOs for making wigs to the cancer patients. They bear the expense for hair donation and provide certificates to the donors. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hair donation cancer patients
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp