JNTU engineering CET to be held on September 19

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET-2021) will take place on September 19 amid strict Covid-19 protocols, said Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Anantapur vice chancellor G Ranga Janardan on Saturday.

Addressing a press meet at the university meeting hall here, Janardan said the notification was released on July 9 and receipt of applications began on July 12. The deadline for submitting the application is August 12 without fine, and till August 23 with a fine of Rs 1,000.

Candidates can download the hall tickets from September 9 and the exam will be conducted on September 19, he said. The preliminary key will be released on the next of the exam and objections will be accepted till September 23. Results and the final key will be released on October 1.

The test will be held in two sessions: from 9 am to 12 noon and then from 3 pm to 6 pm. Those who qualify the exam will get lateral entry to BTech/BE and B Pharmacy courses, the VC added. As many 37,167 students appeared for the exam in 2020 and this year the number is expected to cross 50,000.