STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

JNTU engineering CET to be held on September 19

Addressing a press meet at the university meeting hall here, Janardan said the notification was released on July 9 and receipt of applications began on July 12.

Published: 01st August 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Exams, examination

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR:  Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET-2021) will take place on September 19 amid strict Covid-19 protocols, said Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Anantapur vice chancellor G Ranga Janardan on Saturday. 

Addressing a press meet at the university meeting hall here, Janardan said the notification was released on July 9 and receipt of applications began on July 12. The deadline for submitting the application is August 12 without fine, and till August 23 with a fine of Rs 1,000. 

Candidates can download the hall tickets from September 9 and the exam will be conducted on September 19, he said. The preliminary key will be released on the next of the exam and objections will be accepted till September 23. Results and the final key will be released on October 1. 

The test will be held in two sessions: from 9 am to 12 noon and then from 3 pm to 6 pm. Those who qualify the exam will get lateral entry to BTech/BE and B Pharmacy courses, the VC added. As many 37,167 students appeared for the exam in 2020 and this year the number is expected to cross 50,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp