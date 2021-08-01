Transport minister Nani accuses Naidu of shedding crocodile tears 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Transport Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) slammed TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for “shedding crocodile tears” on BC, SC, ST and minorities while in the opposition after abandoning them when he was in power.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is upholding social justice by giving a prominent role to BCs, SCs , STs and minorities on all fronts. During Naidu’s rule, all the Rajya Sabha seats and two Union cabinet posts were given to upper castes, the minister pointed out.

Responding to the chaos in Mylavaram, he said that Devineni Uma tried to create turmoil in Mylavaram and those who had been attacked by his men have filed complaints and the police have registered cases based on the complaints.

He said that Devineni Uma was involved in illegal mining during the TDP regime, but now he is trying to rub that on the YSRC MLA to divert the attention of people and gain sympathy. He clarified that the TDP government had issued GO stating that all those forest lands as revenue lands, permitting mining in Kondapalli.

Home Minister M Sucharita said registering cases under SC, ST Act does not mean action has been initiated. “It will be thoroughly investigated and only if the complaint proves to be genuine, action would be initiated. In our government, those who have not committed any wrong will never get punished.”