Now, more flights to connect Visakhapatnam with key metro cities 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Domestic airlines will operate more flights from Visakhapatnam in August.

AirAsia will operate two more daily flights to Hyderabad in addition to the existing two schedules to Bengaluru. IndiGo and SpiceJet, too, have announced more services from Vizag.

The flight operations from the Visakhapatnam airport are slowly gaining pace with the easing of the Covid-19 situation. Before the Covid outbreak, the total flight movements from Vizag airport were 21,455 -- 1,953 international and 19,502 domestic flights -- in 2019. Post the Covid outbreak, the flight movements fell 58 per cent to 11,467, of which 10,983 were domestic schedules.

Even as airlines started increasing the number of flights to pre-Covid levels by March, the second wave grounded their plans due to regulations in various States and the ban on international flights.

Since June there has been a steady increase in flights and the number of flight movements per day stood at 46 on July 30, 2021. AP Air Travellers’ Association vice president O Naresh Kumar welcomed the increase in flight movements from Vizag, terming it a good sign.

FLIGHT SCHEDULE

IndiGo announced a new flight from Vizag to Vijayawada. The flight will operate on four days a week, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. It will depart Vijayawada at 3.40 pm and land at Vizag at 5 pm. In the return direction, it will leave Vizag at 5.20 pm and arrive at Vijayawada at 6.25 pm.

SpiceJet announced continuation of its flights to Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru up to October 30. It also plans to start a new service to Bengaluru from Vizag on August 5.

AirAsia flight No 15926 will take off from Hyderabad at 2.35 pm to reach Vizag at 3.55 pm. The return 15927 flight will leave Vizag at 4.30 pm and reach Hyderabad at 6.10 pm.