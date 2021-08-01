STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, more flights to connect Visakhapatnam with key metro cities 

 Domestic airlines will operate more flights from Visakhapatnam in August. 

Published: 01st August 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   Domestic airlines will operate more flights from Visakhapatnam in August. 
AirAsia will operate two more daily flights to Hyderabad in addition to the existing two schedules to Bengaluru. IndiGo and SpiceJet, too, have announced more services from Vizag.

The flight operations from the Visakhapatnam airport are slowly gaining pace with the easing of the Covid-19 situation. Before the Covid outbreak, the total flight movements from Vizag airport were 21,455 -- 1,953 international and 19,502 domestic flights -- in 2019. Post the Covid outbreak, the flight movements fell 58 per cent to 11,467, of which 10,983 were domestic schedules.

Even as airlines started increasing the number of flights to pre-Covid levels by March, the second wave grounded their plans due to regulations in various States and the ban on international flights.
Since June there has been a steady increase in flights and the number of flight movements per day stood at 46 on July 30, 2021. AP Air Travellers’ Association vice president O Naresh Kumar welcomed the increase in flight movements from Vizag, terming it a good sign. 

FLIGHT SCHEDULE

IndiGo announced a new flight from Vizag to Vijayawada. The flight will operate on four days a week, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. It will depart Vijayawada at 3.40 pm and land at Vizag at 5 pm. In the return direction, it will leave Vizag at 5.20 pm and arrive at Vijayawada at 6.25 pm.

SpiceJet announced continuation of its flights to Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru up to October 30. It also plans to start a new service to Bengaluru from Vizag on August 5.

AirAsia flight No 15926 will take off from Hyderabad at 2.35 pm to reach Vizag at 3.55 pm. The return 15927 flight will leave Vizag at 4.30 pm and reach Hyderabad at 6.10 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
visakhapatnam flights
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp