Andhra Pradesh records 2,287 new Covid cases, 2,430 recoveries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: East Godavari district continued to top the list of daily fresh Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh with 410 new infections, even as the State recorded 2,287 new patients during the 24-hour period that ended at 9 am on Sunday. The infection claimed 18 lives during the reporting period.

As many as 13,395 people have died so far of Covid-19 in the State. The cumulative total number of infections stood over 19.68 lakh. The State tested 85,000 samples during the latest reporting period, taking the total tests so far beyond the 2.46 lakh- mark. According to a State Command Control Board bulletin, East Godavari reported the most cumulative number of Covid-19 cases, 2.77 lakh, in Andhra Pradesh. The district had posted 364 fresh cases on Saturday.

Besides East Godavari, Chittoor, too, reported more than 300 new cases on Sunday. Four districts recorded less than 100 cases with Vizianagaram reporting the lowest at 28. Seven districts reported more cases than Saturday, leading to the spike in the number of new patients. The overall infections in Chittoor went past 2.31 lakh, while the total number of cases in Krishna district breached the 1.09 lakh-mark.

Meanwhile, as many as 2,430 people were cured of the disease, taking the cumulative total number of recuperated patients to 19.34 lakh. Chittoor reported four fatalities during the reporting 24- hour period, followed by three each in Krishna and Nellore, two each in East Godavari and Prakasam, one each in Guntur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari. Anantapur, Kadapa, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts did not report a single death.