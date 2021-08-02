Discoms to study PMBLDC motors for agri sector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As a part of its efforts to conserve energy on all fronts, the state energy department is in the process of introducing energy efficiency farm motors with the latest and globally acclaimed Permanent Magnet Brushless Direct Current (PMBLDC). AP State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (APSEEDCO, a joint venture of power utilities, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Andhra University for preparing the design document, manufacturing and operational protocol, simulation, and a prototype to demonstrate the technology.

Agriculture motors, which are a critical and an integral part of agriculture, consume high power. The agricultural sector’s energy consumption is around 18,600 Million units (MU) per annum and the government is expecting to save around 30 per cent of energy through energy efficient practices and innovative technologies. Even if at least 15 per cent savings are achieved, the sector could save 2790 MU worth of 1,916 crore, the officials said in a statement on Sunday.

The PM BLDC, if replicated in the agricultural pump sets, could help in improving the efficiency of pump. At 100 per cent loading, the BLDC motors observed 20 to 30 percent peak efficiency improvement over standard AC motors, said officials. The efficiency of PMBLDC is 90 per cent as against the induction motors’ efficiency of 75 per cent. Also the life expectancy of the PMBLDC system is around 15 to 20 years due to high grade materials as compared to a conventional AC motor, which has a lifespan of around 10 years.

“BLDC motors are ideal for use in applications with varied loads such as solar water pumps because they have either integrated controls or are paired with drives. Apart from the agricultural and domestic pumping, this technology can be utilised for air conditioner compressors, refrigerators, washing machines, electric vehicles,” the statement explained.Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli has requested Andhra University to complete the research by Feb 2023. He emphasised on the need to strengthen research and development in energy efficiency.