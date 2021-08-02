Not the right time: Andhra Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan not to celebrate b’day this year too 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has decided no to celebrate his birthday for the consecutive second year due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. He will turn 87 on August 3. He also requested all concerned not to visit the Raj Bhavan to wish him on his birthday. Harichandan appealed to all eligible people to get vaccinated at the earliest to inoculate themselves against the Covid-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“We are passing through the second wave, and health experts have already warned about the occurrence of a third wave due to the emergence of new variants, and in these circumstances, it is mandatory to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour by wearing mask, maintaining social distance, using hand sanitiser and prevent the spread of Covid-19,’’ he said. The Governor also urged those vaccinated to follow the guidelines to protect themselves and their family members.