STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police intensify combing ops for Maoists at Andhra-Odisha border and Chhattisgarh border

Forces on high alert after encountered death of a Maoist in TS

Published: 02nd August 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Tribal associations use flex boards to appeal to Maoists to shun violence, in East Godavari agency

Tribal associations use flex boards to appeal to Maoists to shun violence, in East Godavari agency I Express

By KV Sailendra
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A high alert has been sounded along the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) and Chhattisgarh border in the wake of an encounter of a member of Charla Sabari dalam in Telangana Bhadradri Kottagudem district. It is about 50 km from the Chintur sub-division. All police stations in the border districts of East and West Godavari, Vishakapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam have been put on high alert, while special police forces have intensified combing in these districts as a precautionary measure against possible Maoist attacks.

The Maoist Martyrs’ Week celebrations, which began on July 28, will conclude on August 3. Assistant Superintendent of police ( A S P ) G Krishnakanth told TNIE said all police stations in the division are on high alert and the forces are ready to retaliate to any attack. Sources said that chances of the ultras entering the Chintur sub-division from Telangana and Chhattisgarh cannot be ruled out. Security personnel are conducting regular checks on all vehicles moving towards the Agency area.

Meanwhile, around 12 tribal boys and girls between 12 and 16 were kidnapped and recruited into Maoist dalams during the past one year. Most children, including a girl in recent days, have escaped from the clutches of the naxals. The ASP said these young recruits are called bal dastas. (child soldiers). After recruitment into a dalam, the teenagers are used as carriers and informers. But recently there has been a shift in their duties.

They are not only used to carry luggage and do physical labour in the forest area, but also used as human shields by the Maoists during a police encounter. The local tribals, whose children were taken away by the naxalites, do not file police complaints, fearing for their life. Of late, the tribals in the border areas of East Godavari district are coming forward to erect banners and flex boards in the entire Agency area appealing to Maoists to shun violence and join the mainstream.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Odisha Border Andhra maoist violence Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp