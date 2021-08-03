Andhra Pradesh: 22 of 26 crest gates lifted at Nagarjuna dam

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Gurazala deputy superintendent of police Jayaram Prasad urged people and tourists to be very alert and cautious at the Nagarjuna Sagar project as 22 out of the 26 crest gates were lifted at Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir on Monday morning. Following this, the police are expecting that the number of tourists might increase at the dam.

The police have given strict instructions and prohibited people from taking selfies or bathing in the water. According to the officials, the reservoir is getting 3,72,282 cusecs of water as inflows, whereas, 3,55,727 cusecs water has been released downstream from the dam.

Similary, 17 gates were lifted at the Pulichintala project with an inflow of 3,58,054 cusecs of water. The officials have advised people living in low-lying villages in Macherla, Gurazala, Guntur, and Tenali sub-divisions to be cautious.