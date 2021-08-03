STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government to award grades to SSC 2020, 21 batches

The SSC exams could not be held for the past two years due to Covid. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to give grades to students, who could not appear for the SSC exams in 2020 due to Covid-19  and were declared pass, along with the 2021 batch. The SSC exams could not be held for the past two years due to Covid. 

The government appointed a committee headed by former IAS  officer Chaya Ratan to evolve a mechanism to award grades to the SSC students due to cancellation of exams in 2021. 
The committee felt that the students of 2020 who were declared pass, would be at a disadvantageous position when they appear for job selections in the future and suggested awarding grades to them along with the 2021 batch. It submitted its report to the government in July.

Orders approving its recommendations for evolving a formula for declaration of SSC results were issued on Monday. Principal Secretary (School Education) B Rajasekhar said the orders issued in June, 2019 would be kept in abeyance for 2020 and 2021 to consider internal marks for SSC exam results.

