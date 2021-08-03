STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government restricts number of guests for weddings in Andhra Pradesh to 150

 He directed the health department to ensure that there are no large gatherings during religious events.

Published: 03rd August 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the likelihood of more mass gatherings during the ensuing marriage season in the auspicious Sravana month of Telugu calendar, the State government has decided to restrict the number of guests for weddings to 150. A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level review meeting on Covid-19 held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

 He directed the health department to ensure that there are no large gatherings during religious events. Covid Appropriate Behaviour should be strictly followed by people at public places, he said.Jagan instructed the officials to come up with Standard Operating Protocols to avoid mass gatherings and at the same time to ensure that all Covid norms are implemented in toto. “For the next two months, we should be more alert, especially till the pace of vaccination in the state picks up momentum,” he said. 

Taking stock of vaccination progress in the state, he asked the officials to give priority to administration of Covid vaccine to people aged above 45 years, pregnant women and teachers. “As schools will reopen in the state on August 16, vaccination of teachers should be completed at the earliest,” the Chief Minister emphasised. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra wedding guest coronavirus Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp