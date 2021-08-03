Government restricts number of guests for weddings in Andhra Pradesh to 150

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the likelihood of more mass gatherings during the ensuing marriage season in the auspicious Sravana month of Telugu calendar, the State government has decided to restrict the number of guests for weddings to 150. A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level review meeting on Covid-19 held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

He directed the health department to ensure that there are no large gatherings during religious events. Covid Appropriate Behaviour should be strictly followed by people at public places, he said.Jagan instructed the officials to come up with Standard Operating Protocols to avoid mass gatherings and at the same time to ensure that all Covid norms are implemented in toto. “For the next two months, we should be more alert, especially till the pace of vaccination in the state picks up momentum,” he said.

Taking stock of vaccination progress in the state, he asked the officials to give priority to administration of Covid vaccine to people aged above 45 years, pregnant women and teachers. “As schools will reopen in the state on August 16, vaccination of teachers should be completed at the earliest,” the Chief Minister emphasised.