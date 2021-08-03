STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guntur Government General Hospital to recruit more staff

She held a meeting with the hospital management to review the preparedness for the third wave. 

Published: 03rd August 2021 08:06 AM

A view of Guntur government general hospital.

A view of Guntur government general hospital (file photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: At a review meeting held on Monday, Guntur Government General Hospital, Superintendent Dr Neelam Prabhavati said, in order to manage  the third wave of Covid-19 more effectively, all necessary arrangements are being made. She held a meeting with the hospital management to review the preparedness for the third wave. 

Speaking on the occasion, she informed that additional paediatric wards were being set up in the hospital and required medicines were made available. Stating that the officials have identified the issues raised during the first and second waves, she assured  that all measures to prevent the same problems were being taken. 

“Under the directions of District Collector Vivek Yadav, we are recruiting additional staff including 54 staff nurses, 36 MNOs, and FMOs for six months due period. Interested candidates with the required qualifications can attend the interview, which will be held on August 6 at Superintendent Chamber in GGH. Preference will be given to those who had already worked at Covid centres,” she added. 
Joint Collector P Prasanthi inspected the pediatric wards in the hospital as a part of the Spandana program.

