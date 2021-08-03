STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srisailam powerhouse makes 80MU in 7 days

Speaking to TNIE, SRBHES superintendent engineer M Sreenivasa said power generation has been continuing for the past one week.

The inflows to Srisailam was recorded at 5,31,774 cusecs and the outflows was recorded at 5,58,178 cusecs.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  With early onset monsoon in the district and heavy rains in the upper catchment areas, the Srisailam reservoir is getting copious inflows and officials of Srisailam Right Bank Hydro Electrical Station (SRBHES) on the AP side have started power generation earlier than the previous year. There are seven power generators in the AP power house with each one with a capacity of 110 MW. In a span of seven days, AP’s power house has generated over 80 million units (MU). 

Speaking to TNIE, SRBHES superintendent engineer M Sreenivasa said power generation has been continuing for the past one week. With sufficient water available in the dam, AP officials started power generation on July 27, whereas it was started in the second week of August last year. 

“If the situation continues, we will reach our annual target 1,047 MU easily,” he added. He, however, said that the power production used to reach its peak in August, September and October months every year. 
“Last year, we crossed the target and produced 1,130 MU power against the target of 1,000 MU,” he said and hoped that water would be available in the reservoir to meet this year’s target. He said that in view of the fire tragedy that occurred in Telangana’s power house last year, they are taking all preventive steps to avoid accidents. Officials are conducting routine checks at the plant. 

