CM Jagan moots more tech muscle to boost work from home concept in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials concerned to initiate measures to strengthen the work-from-home (WFH) concept, saying the State government has been taking steps to provide high-speed internet connectivity to villages.

Reviewing the progress of projects taken up by the IT department and digital libraries at his camp office, the Chief Minister said digital libraries should be useful to graduate students along with primary and secondary education, and added that study materials related to common entrance tests should be made available.

Officials were also instructed to initiate measures to provide uninterrupted internet facility to all village secretariats and Rytu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs). “Every village panchayat in the State will have a digital library and people will be able to work from there. In the first phase, 4,530 digital libraries will be set up,” he said. Reddy also directed the officials to come up with a plan for grounding the works by August 15.

The officials informed him that the plan was ready for setting up digital libraries by December. The CM instructed the officials to provide three desktops, UPS, desktop barcode printer, scanner, laser printer, software, anti-virus software, unlimited bandwidth internet along with minimum facilities to digital libraries.

They were asked to complete the construction of data centers for storage, besides providing infrastructure facilities including three desktop tables, system chairs, visitor chairs, tube lights, fans, iron racks, newspapers, and magazines in all digital libraries.The State government will spend Rs 140 crore for providing infrastructure facilities and computer equipment in 4,30 digital libraries in the first phase.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to identify lands for digital libraries to be set up in the first phase and hand them over to authorities concerned before August 15. Minister for IT Mekapati Goutham Reddy and other top officials were present.