Open school SSC, Inter students declared passed in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after awarding grades to students who could not appear for the SSC examinations in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 and were declared pass, the State government cancelled Class 10 and Intermediate examinations for students of Andhra Pradesh Open Schools Society (APOSS) scheduled in June/July 2021.

All those who paid exam fees and registered for the examinations were declared pass. Orders in this regard were issued by Principal Secretary (Education) B Rajasekhar on Tuesday. APOSS students were passed on the lines of regular students who were promoted as per the recommendations of the High Power Committee constituted by former IAS officer Chaya Ratan.

Grades shall be awarded on the basis of the performance in the preparatory examination conducted by the APOSS, which (marks) are available in the APOSS portal, www.apopenschool.ap.gov.in. The Intermediate students will be judged after giving 30 per cent weightage to SSC score (average score in top three subjects) and 70 per cent to the marks in the preparatory examination conducted by APOSS.

Inter Supplementary exams from Sept 15

Vijayawada : The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Secretary V Ramakrishna on Tuesday announced that the supplementary exams for the students will be conducted from September 15 to 23. In a press release, he said, first year intermediate students will appear for the exam between 9 am and 12 noon, while second year students will appear for the exam between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.