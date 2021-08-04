Sajjala terms TDP call for protests in State over fuel price hike ridiculous

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the Opposition TDP announced to take up protests against the fuel price hike in the State, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the previous TDP government increased petrol and diesel prices way back in 2015, when there was no crisis like Covid-19 and stated that the TDP has no right to criticise the government.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, he said that the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu levied additional taxes on petrol and diesel by charging an additional Rs 4 in 2015, without giving any proper reason or explanation for the same. “Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders calling for a protest in the State against the increasing fuel prices is ridiculous, as the price fixation is under the control of Centre, with no role of State government,’’ he added.

Further, he recalled that the previous government had increased the RTC charges four times in a span of two years on the pretext of hike of diesel cost, although there were no Covid conditions in the state during TDP rule. He said that the Chief Minister didn’t put any burden on the public despite the fall of revenue and severe economic crisis due to the pandemic. The repair works of roads were neglected during Chandrababu Naidu’s regime, whereas the YSRC government is taking up repairs and for that Rs 1 is being charged on petrol and diesel prices.

Sajjala said there was a severe financial crisis in the state, which was majorly caused by the debts created by Chandrababu Naidu and Covid. “The government is not holding back any welfare schemes for the poor despite the crisis, and there is nothing wrong in continuing these schemes,’’ he asserted.

He questioned BJP leaders whether they want to stop the welfare schemes and how it comes under wastage, when it is being credited directly into the beneficiaries’ account. He said that the Centre is also taking loans to provide welfare schemes and how it was wrong when the State government takes loans.