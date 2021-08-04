STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srisailam reservoir gates shut as inflows recede

As on Tuesday evening, 1,11,200 cusecs were being released from the four gates, each raised to 10 feet.

Published: 04th August 2021 09:46 AM

Due to heavy inflows into Srisailam reservoir, irrigation officials lift 10 crest gates of the dam.

Representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With the inflow of floodwater into Srisailam reservoir showing a marked decrease, officials have closed some of the crest gates and lowered the height of others. As on Tuesday evening, 1,11,200 cusecs were being released from the four gates, each raised to 10 feet. The dam was receiving 1,83,592 cusecs from both Jurala project and Sunkesula Barrage. After heavy rainfall lashed the upper riparian states, all 10 gates of the irrigation project in Kurnool district have been raised to 20 feet to release over four lakh cusecs of water for the past five days.

Meanwhile, water drawl by lift irrigation projects and for power generation continued, dam officials said. All seven generators in APwere drawing 30,951 cusecs, while those in Telangana took 35,315 cusecs of water from the reservoir. Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti lift irrigation scheme has been drawing 2,026 cusecs of water and Pothireddypadu head regulator 30,000 cusecs.

