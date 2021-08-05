AgriGold victims to get aid on Aug 24

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is gearing up to clear payments to the AgriGold victims, who had deposited less than RS 20,000, on August 24 and wanted the eligible persons to enroll their names at local village/ward secretariats.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the CID officials asked beneficiaries to submit their details such as deposit receipts, original claim bond, pay order, bank account number and identification proofs with ward volunteers concerned before August 12.

The APCID has begun the exercise of enumerating and verifying the beneficiaries. The details will be further verified and finalised for disbursing the amount. “Customers who got Rs 10,000 earlier in the first phase are not eligible to apply. Only the customers who had paid deposits from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 are eligible,” the release said.