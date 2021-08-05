STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: POLYCET-21 to be held at 380 centres on Sept 1

A poster and short-film highlighting the course was released by the chairman.

Exams, examination

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET)-2021 will be held at 380 centres across the State on September 1, said Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training chairman P Bhaskar on Wednesday. Bhaskar was speaking at a State-level polytechnic college principals’ meeting held at Dhanekula Engineering College, Ganguru and reviewed the arrangements for the test for admissions to 72,000 polytechnic seats. 

A poster and short-film highlighting the course was released by the chairman. Speaking to mediapersons later, Bhaskar said a coordinator is appointed for each district for the conduct of the exam. Over 30,000 students have enrolled themselves for the test since the submission of online applications began on July 26. The last date for accepting the applications is August 13. “We are expecting over 1.50 lakh candidates this year. Due to the pandemic, the application date will be extended. There are 72,000 seats available in 84 government and 260 private colleges in the State,” Bhaskar added.

Each examination centre will have a chief superintendent and a superintendent. We have set up 45 coordination centres with one senior officer appointed as observer to each centre,” the chairman said. 
Observing that every polytechnic college should focus on introducing online learning, he said special soft skill training sessions are being conducted for the students to make them industry ready. 

The test will have 120 marks, out of which questions for 50 marks will be on mathematics, Physics (40 marks) and Chemistry (30 marks). The candidates who score 25 or above will be declared passed. For SC/ST students there is no limitation on the marks, he informed.

Polytechnic Entrance Test Andhra Pradesh
