Andhra Pradesh suspends 3 officials for leaking info

Sreenu Babu, in turn, passed on the information to the media.

Published: 05th August 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 07:55 AM

Suspended

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The AP State government on Wednesday suspended three officials of the Finance Department, including an Assistant Secretary to government and two section officers, for allegedly leaking sensitive and confidential information to the media. Following a series of articles published in the media against the government on the State finances, the State government ordered a vigilance probe suspecting there might be a leakage of sensitive and confidential information, which were misrepresented and twisted to malign the image of government and cause undue panic in the public, the Government said in the three GOs issued, suspending the three officials.

Following a report submitted by the Vigilance Department, Principal Secretary (Finance) Shamsher Singh Rawat issued orders suspending Assistant Secretary N Venkateswarlu and Section Officers K Vara Prasad and D Sreenu Babu from service. The vigilance probe found that Venkateswarlu along with Vara Prasad had passed on confidential information to Sreenu Babu.

Sreenu Babu, in turn, passed on the information to the media. The officials were fully aware about the sensitivity and confidentiality of the information, but they have caused unauthorised transmission of information, which primarily gives suspicion of deliberate leakage of information, Rawat said in the orders. Vara Prasad was also found to have leaked confidential reports under circulation in e-office much prior to the approval of the competent authorities. “In addition to the above, the information regarding government guarantees has also been leaked to the media by Vara Prasad,’’ the orders issued suspending the officer said. While placing the three officials under suspension, the government asked them not to leave the headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority.

The ruling YSRC has been facing flak over allegations of financial mismanagement and a series of reports appeared in a section of media about the alleged poor finances of the State. The Centre as well as the Comptroller and Auditor General have also written letters to the Finance Department seeking explanation on the alleged indiscriminate borrowings and gross discrepancies in accounts and other issues. Similarly, the Opposition parties too take a dig at the government for the poor financial management in the State. While the State BJP leadership lodged a complaint with the Centre and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman alleging financial mismanagement, the State Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Payyavula Keshav petitioned the Governor with a request to order an audit into the State finances.

Probe confirms information leak to media

