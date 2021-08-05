CCS CI suspended for obscene dancing

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A CI was suspended for allegedly dancing inappropriately during a birthday party on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off that a rave party was being conducted, the Pattabhipuram police raided the restaurant and arrested 25 people. They were charged for violating Covid-19 rules, causing public disturbance with loud music, drinking alcohol, and performing obscene dances. However, CCS CI Venkateswara Rao was absent by the time the police reached the spot. The videos and photos, which showed him performing obscene dance, were leaked on social media.

Guntur Range DIG T Varma issued orders suspending Rao. He said the police personnel should be responsible and shouldn’t involve themselves in such incidents which bring disgrace to the force. Varma ordered a probe into the case in the wake of criticism that Rao had escaped the police raid in the nick of time after getting a tip-off.