CCS CI suspended for obscene dancing

Guntur Range DIG T Varma issued orders suspending Rao.

Published: 05th August 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  A CI was suspended for allegedly dancing inappropriately  during a birthday party on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off that a rave party was being conducted, the Pattabhipuram police raided the restaurant and arrested 25 people. They were charged for violating Covid-19 rules, causing public disturbance with loud music, drinking alcohol, and performing obscene dances. However, CCS CI Venkateswara Rao was absent by the time the police reached the spot. The videos and photos, which showed him performing obscene dance,  were leaked on social media. 

Guntur Range DIG T Varma issued orders suspending Rao. He said the police personnel should be responsible and shouldn’t involve themselves in such incidents which bring disgrace to the force. Varma ordered a probe into the case in the wake of criticism that Rao had escaped the police raid in the nick of time after getting a tip-off. 

