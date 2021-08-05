STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ukku leaders meet national leaders in Delhi seeking support

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee leaders are in New Delhi to mobilise support of the national parties and leaders.

Published: 05th August 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Visakha Ukku leaders with NCP leader Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Wednesday

Visakha Ukku leaders with NCP leader Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee leaders are in New Delhi to mobilise support of the national parties and leaders. The delegation led by committee chairmen Ch Narasinga Rao, D Adinarayana and Mantri Rajasekha on Wednesday met NCP leader Sharad Pawar, DMK MP Shanumugam and BSP MP Rami Gautam. They also held meetings with CPI leaders K Narayana and Ramakrishna and CPM leader Madhu.

Speaking to TNIE, Adinarayana said the two-day maha dharna in Delhi received very good response and the steel agitation got national attention. He said Sharad Pawar and other leaders whom they met were ready to support the steel plant agitation. “The Union government was deliberately adjourning both houses of Parliament to avoid discussion on the steel plant and other public issues. It is also not giving proper reply to the notices in the Houses,” he said.

He said they were trying to get the appointment of president Ramnadh Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu to seek their intervention to solve the steel plant issue. Adinarayana said the national leaders had advised them to bring pressure on the State government to arrange a meeting with the Prime Minister with all MPs from the state to find a solution as was done by the then TDP leader Yerran Naidu in 1998. All opposition leaders were ready to join if the MPs from the state gave  notice to presiding officers in both the Houses of Parliament. The national leaders were of the opinion that if a PSU like Vizag Steel Plant is privatised, the Centre will go on a privatisation spree and it has to be stalled by means. The BSP leader was of the opinion that if PSUs are privatised, the SC and ST youth will be deprived of their reservation.

Adinarayana said they met leaders of 16 parties till now and were planning to meet some more leaders.
Meanwhile, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), which issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) on July 7 for engagement of a transaction advisor and a legal advisor for 100 per cent strategic disinvestment of RINL and RINL’s stake in its subsidiaries/ joint ventures, has made certain changes in clauses following suggestions received at the pre-bid meeting. A new sunset clause was inserted in the RFP. As per the clause, the contract will be valid for three years and may be extended by one more year, if necessary. It also clarified that RFP is for RINL and its JV/subsidiaries. No separate transaction was envisaged for JV/ subsidiaries, it said. It also declined to change the performance bank guarantee of `1 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
: Visakha Ukku Delhi Vizag steel plant
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp