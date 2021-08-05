Viveka case: Sunil sent to 14-day JC

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which arrested Pulivendula-based YSRC activist Sunil Kumar Yadav in connection with the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, produced him before a court in Pulivendula on Wednesday. He was sent to 14 days’ judicial remand.

Sunil Kumar was picked up from Goa on Monday night by the CBI and he was produced before a court there. He was shifted to Kadapa on a Prisoner Transit warrant on Tuesday and was questioned again in the guest house of the Kadapa Central Prison.

On Wednesday morning, medical tests were conducted on Sunil Kumar at the Kadapa RIMS and later he was shifted to Pulivendula and produced before the court. The CBI also filed a petition seeking custody of Sunil Kumar for further questioning. Meanwhile, sources said the CBI once again questioned Erra Gangi Reddy, the key aide of Vivekananda Reddy, in connection with the March 2019 murder. CBI officials had earlier questioned Sunil. Soon after the statement of Rangaiah, watchman of Viveka’s house, was recorded by the magistrate court, Sunil had filed a petition in the High Court stating that the CBI was using third degree methods on him.