Kidnap probe team in Karnataka

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Alipiri police have formed a special team to nab the abductor who kidnapped a four-month-old infant from Alipiri link bus stand on August 2.

Alipiri CI Devendra Kumar told TNIE that the abductor might have taken the infant to Mysuru, a police team has been sent to Mysuru to nab the abductor. It may be noted that on August 2 one Vadde Gangulamma had given her four-month-old son to one Asha to look after him as she wanted to use the bathroom complex at the bus station.

By the time she returned both her son and the woman had disappeared.